Eldon Fire Victim Was Allegedly Burglarizing Home

MILLER COUNTY - Authorities in Miller County released more updates about the investigation of the fire that killed one outside Eldon, Monday, April 8. Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott said officials believe the victim, Brent Comer of Miller County, was burglarizing the vacant home when the fire broke out.

Abbott said he received reports that led the department to believe Comer was burglarizing the home, but he would not disclose what was in those reports. Abbott also refused to answer questions about what other evidence may have led the department to that conclusion.

KOMU contacted the Miller County prosecuting attorney as well and he said he was unable to talk about the next steps in the ongoing investigation.