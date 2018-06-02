Eldon man arrested on sex charges

MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man is in custody Tuesday after the Miller County Sheriff's office arrested him on child sex charges Monday.

Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott said deputies arrested Nathanial Stemmler, and he's being charged with five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Abbott said Stemmler was arrested after the Miller County Sheriff's office received information from the Texas Department of Child Protective Services.

Stemmler is in the Miller County jail on a $300,000 bond.