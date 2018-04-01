Eldon man arrested on suspicion of meth possession

MILLER COUNTY - The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force arrested an Eldon man Monday on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine worth about $4,200, the sheriff's office said.

The Miller County prosecutor charged James M. Wright with trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance. Both are felonies.

Wright's bond was set at $200,000. According to the sheriff's office, Wright is a prior and persistent offender and was just released from prison on May 22.