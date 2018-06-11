Eldon man dies during police pursuit in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash north of Tipton on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Scott White, a Tipton police officer tried to stop Jeffrey Stogsdill, 38, for traffic violations, but Stogsdill didn't pull over. The pursuit continued onto gravel roads north of the city, where at one point the officer lost sight of Stogsdill due to dust from the gravel.

The officer reported later finding Stogsdill's truck crashed into a tree, with Stogsdill on the ground outside the truck. White said the officer performed CPR on Stogsdill until medics arrived, but Stogsdill died before he could be taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, Stogsdill may have tried to get out of the truck while it was moving before it crashed.

The Highway Patrol's Major Crash Investigation team is working on a comprehensive report on the crash.