Eldon's fallen deputy remembered as "wonderful" person with "love of life"

OSAGE BEACH - Miller County sheriff’s deputy Casey Shoemate is being remembered for his great personality and his love for his family.

Shoemate, 26, died Friday night while responding to an emergency call. He tried to pass a fire truck and collided head-on with another vehicle on Highway Y near Rabbit Hill Road south of Eldon.

Family friend Callie Whitney said Shoemate really touched the communities of Eldon and Miller County. When she first heard the news, she was in shock.

"Please God, don't let it be him. When I got home and confirmed with one of the police officers in Eldon that it was him, I just couldn't believe it, I didn't want it to be true,” she said.

The Church of Osage Hills flew its flag half staff today in honor of the fallen deputy.

“His personality and his love for life just beamed off everybody, just a wonderful all around kiddo,” Whitney said.

The church parking lot was filled with cars and the Patriot Guard Riders were there to honor Shoemate.

"Casey was loved and respected by everyone he ever met. He had a presence about him that caused you to instantly want to be a part of his life," his obituary said.

The Eldon community will hold a benefit fundraiser for Shoemate May 4th from 6-9 p.m. at the Eldon Community Center. For information, call 573-480-9403. All of the proceeds will go to Shoemate’s family and children.

Shoemate is survived by a wife and two children age 7 and 3 years old. His funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Church at Osage Hills.