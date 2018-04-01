Eldon Sees Heavy Wet Snow on Monday Night

ELDON - Snow began to fall at about 7:30 p.m. in Eldon on Monday night.

What started as rain, turned to large wet snowflakes that made roads slick in Eldon, and throughout Mid-Missouri. At around 8 p.m. there was lightning and thunder in the area, and limited visibility made driving conditions very difficult for those on the road.

Gerbes Food Store in Eldon remained open until 10 p.m. but employees were worried about driving conditions. Brittany Kempker worked at Gerbes until the store closed and was nervous about driving home.

"I live pretty far out of town, and I am not sure if I will be able to get home. I am just hoping it won't get too bad." said Kempker.

Road conditions have significantly improved with snow removal on Monday night through Tuesday morning.