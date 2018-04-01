Eldon Teen Dies in Early Morning Car Accident

MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon teen has died after his car overturned early Sunday morning.

Shawn Moore, 19, crossed the center line on Missouri 52 and traveled off the left side of the road around 8 a.m., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The car overturned over a parked vehicle and continued to overturn partially ejecting Moore. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger, 22-year-old Jimmy Phillips, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in serious condition. Phillips was wearing a seatbelt.