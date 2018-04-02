Elected Board Vows to Regain Control

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The state-appointed board overseeing St. Louis Schools has been in place about a month, but the elected board is vowing to keep fighting to regain control of the long-troubled district. At a meeting yesterday, the elected board demanded that Rick Sullivan, the chief executive officer of the new board, answer questions about the future of the district. Board Vice President David Jackson proposed the elected board, quote, "cease and desist" until a judge acts on its challenge aimed at dismantling the state intervention. Jackson's proposal was met with a response of "Hell no" by board member Donna Jones.