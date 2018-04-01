Election 2012 Ranks Most Expensive In History

JEFFERSON CITY - The campaign ads and debates officially came to an end this Wednesday. This 2012 election season brought in more than six billion dollars, ranking it the most expensive election in U.S. history.

The center for Responsive Politics estimates the figure nationwide ended up being two percent higher than thought.

Here in Missouri, the leading spender for campaign expenses was Sen. Claire Mccaskill.

That is compared to challenger, Todd Akin's four million dollars.

According to data from Project Open Vault coming into this month, Mccaskill spent more on ads.

Sen. Mccaskill spent $900,000 compared to Akin's $630,000.