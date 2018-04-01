Election Day: 50th district state rep. candidates face off in special election

7 months 3 weeks 2 days ago Tuesday, August 08 2017 Aug 8, 2017 Tuesday, August 08, 2017 3:51:00 PM CDT August 08, 2017 in News
By: Lydia Nusbaum, KOMU 8 Reporter
On the right is Democratic candidate Michela Skelton. On the left is Republican candidate Sara Walsh.

BOONE COUNTY - Voters are heading out to the polls to choose their House representative in a special election for the 50th District. The district includes parts of Boone, Moniteau, Cole and Cooper counties. 

Republican candidate Sara Walsh and Democratic candidate Michela Skelton are running for the open seat. 

Walsh is campaigning on fewer business regulations, improvement in public safety, better education and less government interference in agriculture. She wants to work with businesses in the community and decrease regulation. 

"The experts in our communities are the people owning the businesses are the people that are there creating the businesses that are creating jobs," Walsh said. “When there’s regulation after regulation, it all just becomes a stack of regulations that’s a burden on our farmers and the backs of our business owners and families.”

She has served on the executive committee for the Missouri Republican Party, is a past member of the Missouri Right to Life and was vice chair of the Boone County Republican Central Committee. Walsh wants to work as a full-time representative if she is elected to office. 

Skelton is campaigning to increase the minimum wage, boost education funding, expand health care access and put more money towards infrastructure. 

“So many of our families are having to work 50, 60, 70 hours a week just to get by. I want to make sure that every job in Missouri gets paid a living wage," Skelton said. "I would want our minimum wage to be changed to a living wage so you can actually support yourself without having to rely on government social safety net programs.”

Skelton worked for the non-partisan Senate research office, interned at a nonprofit fighting against housing discrimination and received a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis. 

The polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

 

