Election Day in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Shoppers in downtown Columbia could soon be paying a little bit extra for their retail purchases. That's because a half-cent sales tax increase for retail sales in "The District" is on the ballot today.

The only voters who will decide the issue are the 119 who live in "The District" and requested ballots. The ballots must be delivered to the Columbia city clerk by 7 p.m.

Audrain County is also holding a special election with three issues on the ballot. Audrain Public Health Department is asking for a property tax to help with maintenance and operations.

Here's a link to what that tax could mean for residents.

Also on the ballot is a measure to give a public water supply one million dollars to expand and improve its water works system. The third issue is Prop C, which is a tax increase for education funding.

Polling locations in Audrain County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

November 8, 2011 Special Election Voting Location Changes

Lutheran Church - No Change

The Courthouse City Precincts and the McMillan School Precinct will vote in the Main Floor Courthouse Rotunda.

The Southside Christian Church and the Presbyterian Church precincts will both vote at the Presbyterian Church.

The Vandalia precincts and the I E Cuivre Precinct will vote at the 1st Baptist Church Multi- Purpose Building.

The 6-South Fork Precinct (Friendship Baptist Church) will vote in the Community Room in the Courthouse Basement.

All other precincts not listed above will vote at their normal sites.

Mexico 1: St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Dorcas, Mexico, MO

Mexico 2-3-4: Audrain County Courthouse Rotunda, 101 N. Jefferson St. Mexico, MO

Mexico 5-6: First Presbyterian Church, 400 Lakeview Road, Mexico, MO

Vandalia (All Wards): First Baptist Church, Multipurpose Bldg., 101 N. Main Street, Vandalia, MO

Balance of Audrain County

#2 Farber: Farber City Hall, 214 E Hwy 54, Farber, MO

#3 Laddonia: Memorial Bldg., 116 Walnut, Laddonia, MO

#4 Martinsburg: Library (Community Room), 201 E. Washington, Martinsburg, MO

#5 Benton City: Benton City Community Bldg., 202 Rollins, Benton City, MO

#7-8 Community: Community Room (Audrain County Courthouse), 101 N Jefferson, Mexico, MO

#9 S.R. Wilson: 4-H Building, Highway D, Mexico, MO

#10 Thompson: Hopewell Baptist Church, 10716 Audrain Road 945, Thompson, MO

#11 Friendship: Friendship Christian Church, 2045 Hwy EE, Centralia, MO