Election Issues Separate Missouri Candidates
JEFFERSON CITY - Candidates for Missouri secretary of state have squared off on voter photo ID requirements and possible changes to how ballot summaries for initiatives are worded.
Republican Shane Schoeller, of Willard, and Democrat Jason Kander, of Kansas City, are running to replace Secretary of State Robin Carnahan. Carnahan opted against a third term.
Schoeller says he's pushing for a requirement that voters show a government-issued ID at the polls. He also wants to create a commission that would consider complaints about the accuracy or fairness of ballot summaries for initiatives.
Kander contends the proposed commission is a political move, and says recent Missouri voter photo ID proposals have been unfair and gone too far.
