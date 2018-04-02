Election Preview

MID-MISSOURI - Candidates from across the state are gearing up for Tuesday's primary election. Voters will decide who represents each party in the November general election. Other hot topics include electing a State Auditor and Proposition C.

The race for Kit Bond's U.S. Senate seat is one of the most publicized this year. Analysts predict current Secretary of State Robin Carnahan is the top Democratic contender for the Missouri Senate seat. She will likely run against Republican frontrunner Roy Blunt in the November 2 general election.

In the race for State Auditor, Susan Montee is running for re-election. She is considered the top candidate in the Democratic party and will likely run against either Tom Schweich or Missouri State Representative Allen Icet from the Republican party.

An issue receiving national attention is the vote on Proposition C, otherwise known as the Missouri Health Care Freedom Act. The proposed measure aims to block requirements set by the National Health Care Plan.

A "yes" vote would stop the government from penalizing citizens who refuse to buy private health care. A "no" vote would not change current missouri law regarding private health care insurance.

Missouri's top U.S. Senate candidates have a different opinion on the state's healthcare ballot measure. Republicans Roy Blunt and Chuck Purgason both support Proposition C, but Democrat Robin Carnahan plans to vote against it.

The legal effect of this measure is questionable because a federal law usually supersede state laws, But Blunt and Purgason each said that it could send a strong message against the federal law.