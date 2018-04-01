Election results: Koster, Greitens win primaries, hotel tax passes

COLUMBIA - Democrat Chris Koster and Republican Eric Greitens won their respective primaries for governor Tuesday night. (See our elections page for complete results.)

In the primaries for U.S. Senate, Republican Roy Blunt and Democrat Jason Kander won by large margins.

Columbia's Proposition 1 was approved by a two-thirds margin. It will raise the local hotel tax from 4 to 5 percent to help fund a multi-million dollar expansion of Columbia Regional Airport.

Voters also gave the green light to Boone County's Proposition F, which will extend out-of-state sales taxes on vehicle and boat purchases.

The following candidates won in other statewide primary races.

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Russ Carnahan

Republican Mike Parsons

Attorney General

Democrat Jake Zimmerman

Republican Josh Hawley

Secretary of State