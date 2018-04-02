Electric Issue on Tuesday Election Ballot

The city sent out mailers a couple of weeks ago, telling residents about the bond issue. The city said the bonds will pay for $12 million in new transmission improvements, $10 million for the existing system, and $3 million for a renewable energy landfill, among other things. The city's electricity committee said the law requires the improvements.

"It's clear that the customers of water and light are the ones who are going to pay for this," said Dan Dasho, public works director.

Residents of fast-growing Columbia use 30% more electricity now than in the 1990s. The ballot issue's wording says you will pay a 1% increase each month for four years if a majority votes "yes." If a majority votes "no," your electric rate will increase by 12.5% immediately with no guarantee it will drop.