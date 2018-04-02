Electric Outages

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Consumer advocates warned electric companies that customers expect reliable power from utilities and feel they are not getting what they are paying for. Electric companies from around the state said the severe storms that hit last summer and winter were beyond what they could prepare for and more than their systems can be expected to handle. National electric standards require systems in Missouri built to withstand one-half inch of ice. But an official with the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives noted that parts of the state got two inches in January. Utility officials, consumer advocates and Public Service Commission members and staff met today for a group discussion about how to prepare for and respond to power outages.