Electrical Fire Forces Evacuation at Hospital

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

DES PERES (AP) - An electrical fire creates a scare at a suburban St. Louis hospital, forcing the evacuation of 20 patients. It happened about 10:30 last night at Des Peres Hospital in west St. Louis County. The fire began in a storage closet on the fourth floor. There were no flames but a lot of smoke. Patients near the site of the fire were evacuated to the main lobby, but were able to return to their rooms by 1:30 this morning. Some cleanup continues today, but otherwise, everything is back to normal.