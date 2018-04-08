Electrical Worker Killed

Tackett, a 13-year veteran of Ameren, was working in Ladue when he stepped on brush where a power line was hidden. A 25-year-old worker is hospitalized with electrical burns in a separate incident in Spanish Lake. Ameren said he is expected to recover. He is one of about 3,000 workers brought in to help Ameren after last week's massive storms that knocked out power to 600,000 St. Louis-area residents. About 158,000 homes and businesses still don't have power.