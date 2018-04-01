Elementary Site Committee Gets to Work

Columbia - an elementary site selection committee met Tuesday to consider possible locations for a new elementary school.

A brand new committee is deciding where to build a new elementary school in Columbia. The plan has been on the agenda since CPS formed a long-range facilities committee. That committee designed the plans for one new high school and two elementary schools.

Alpha Heart Lewis Elementary opened this past fall with a full student body.

Now, the high school is underway, expected to open in 2013. The money for all three of the schools comes from a 120 million dollar bond issue voters passed in April. The committee will spend the next three months reviewing the sites before making a recommendation to Columbia Public Schools Board of Education in May. The new elementary school should open in 2014.

So far, there's no suggestions on any possible names.