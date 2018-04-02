Eleven Dogs Found Dead at Couple's Morgan County Home

MORGAN COUNTY - A veterinarian examined 22 dogs Thursday that were seized from a Morgan County couple. Deputies arrested the couple Wednesday for not complying with animal abuse regulations for their 33 dogs.

Police say 11 of the those dogs were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They say the other 22 appeared healthy.

Shooting a dog is legal if it is done for a humane purpose, but a deputy at the Morgan County Sheriff's Department says the real trouble comes in discarding the animals legally and humanly.

The couple is charged with animal neglect and abuse.