Eleven prisoners hurt in northeast Missouri van accident

LOUISIANA (AP) — Nearly a dozen prison inmates are recovering from injuries after a transport van accident in northeast Missouri.

The accident happened about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 161 in Pike County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the private prison van driver, 36-year-old Luis Dos Santos of Ocklawaha, Florida, fell asleep at the wheel, causing the van to run off the road. Ten inmates and a guard suffered minor to moderate injuries.

All were treated and released at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Missouri. Sheriff Stephen Korte told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1YZ3xw7 ) that the van was not badly damaged, and all were back on the road later Tuesday.

Korte says the van had been heading to the Montgomery County Jail to drop off one of its passengers.