Ellis Fischel Cancer Center Hits the Road
ELDON - The "Mamm Van" is the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center's mobile cancer screening unit. The 40 foot van has a mammography suite and examination room on board. The van boasts quick and convenient appointments. Some appointments Thursday lasted only 15 minutes.
The van's main focus is to travel to rural areas where mammography services are not available. On Thursday the van was in Eldon, where many of the patients were elderly and some could no longer drive.
"We have a lot of patients tell us we'd never get this done if you guys didn't come to us," Julie Zeigenbein, "Mamm Van" mammographer said.
The van recently received a $250,000 makeover. Most of that money was spent on new technology. The new technology allows for quicker and more accurate results.
Zeigenbein says women should get a baseline mammogram at age 35, and have one a year after they turn 40 years old. Some patients may qualify for free breast cancer screenings if they meet certain financial guidelines. The handicap accessible van travels to 26 counties in Mid-Missouri every year. To see a list of upcoming "Mamm Van" destinations you can visit the links and numbers section.
