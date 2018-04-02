Ellis Fischel Gala Volunteers Give Back To Cancer Center

LAKE OZARK - Plans for the annual Ellis Fischel Gala have been in the works since October of 2011. On Saturday, the dinner tables were set, the last lightbulbs were screwed in and the last ribbons were tied before the event kicked off.

The fundraised money will go toward a healing garden and cancer research at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. A new care tower is planned to open in the spring of 2013. The gala is the largest fundraising endeavor for Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

For some volunteers, the cancer center hits close to home. Judy Anderson, originally from Jefferson City, has been involved in the gala for about ten years. She is the auction chair. But, more importantly, she has a special place in her heart for the cancer center. Her mother was treated by Ellis Fischel in the 1960's and Anderson believes it is her time to give back.

Cecilia Thomson is a volunteer for the annual gala. She is a three-year cancer survivor and was treated at the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Thomson donates her time to raise money for an organization with "some of the best doctors in the world, who saved [her] life."

The 16th annual event will take place at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Mo. Approximately 400 guests will attend at a $225 per seat price tag. The night will begin with a silent auction, followed by dinner and entertainment from the Midtown Men, four stars from the original cast of Broadway's "Jersey Boys."