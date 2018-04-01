Ellis Fischel Seminar highlights wellness during cancer rehab

COLUMBIA -According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, more than seven percent of adults live with a form of cancer, not including skin cancer.

On Wednesday, specialists emphasized the importance of wellness during cancer rehabilitation during a free seminar hosted by the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

The seminar included a dietitian, personal trainer and yoga therapist.

Brett Hayes, Director of Therapy Service at MU Health related cancer to a marathon and rehab to athletic training.

"We think that if you're going to be going through a marathon, you better train like you're going through a marathon and we're going to put them through everything that we know they need and make sure that they're at the optimal health to get through this arduous journey," said Hayes.

He said the better physical shape a patient is in, the more well equipped they will be to recover.

He added that healthy eating, cardio, strength training and physical therapy- esentially all the key components to being a healthy human overall- are also important factors in cancer rehabilitation.