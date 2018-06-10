Embarrassing Scandals Over at Kansas St, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Within days of one another, two unrelated and very costly scandals have been brought to a conclusion at Kansas and Kansas State.

The embarrassing episodes made headlines around the nation and cost the state's two biggest universities prestige, friends and millions of dollars.

First, Kansas State agreed to an out-court-settlement with former football coach Ron Prince. He comes out a big winner, pocketing $1.65 million.

In the meantime, five other people are headed for prison fortheir part in a humiliating ticket scandal at Kansas. The affair has cost the Jayhawks more than $2 million.

Officials at both schools say valuable lessons were learned and steps have been taken to make certain these things never happen again.