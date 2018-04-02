Emergency crews respond to a water rescue

BOONE COUNTY - A Missouri state trooper and tow truck cleared the scene after a water rescue Tuesday morning on Highway 163.

A driver ran off the road and landed on top of ice covered water. No other cars were involved.

The driver got out of his car without major problems. The car is in drivable condition with a few minor damages.

The car was towed from the lake without breaking any ice.

Boone County Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to change the location of the story.]