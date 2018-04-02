Emergency crews respond to chemical leak on MU campus

COLUMBIA - Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak that caused an evacuation on the University of Missouri campus late Thursday evening.

The Columbia Fire Department said a canister of Methylimidazole, which is used to breed plants, leaked inside the Sears Plant Growth Facility off Hitt Street.

Two researchers were inside the building at the time, according to Christian Basi with the MU News Bureau. Basi said they were treated on site.

MU News Bureau said there were no injuries, but the two receiving treatment were being sanitized to fulfill all safety precautions.

Only a small amount of Methylimidazole was involved in the spill, according to the MU News Bureau.

Crews initially responded Thursday evening around 7:50 and blocked traffic between University and Rollins Streets.

.@KOMUnews emergency crews have Hitt St. blocked between Rollins and University on MU campus for a Hazmat response. pic.twitter.com/Y0TWiFsV0T — James Packard (@jamesspackard) September 4, 2015





The Columbia Fire Department and a hazmat unit originally closed off the area surrounding the MU WC-5 parking lot off of Hitt Street, which is located near the greenhouses.

Methylimidazole leaked in Sears Growth Plant & lead to 2 people being treated on site according to Battalion Chief Stephen Potter @KOMUnews — Amy Money (@AmyMoney_Talks) September 4, 2015





Columbia Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Potter said crews would take their time cleaning the facility and didn't know how long they would be on scene Thursday night.