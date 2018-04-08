Emergency Crews to Undergo Stress Management

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City area emergency crews dealing with disasters from Joplin to Missouri River flooding face the challenges brought on by continual stress.

About a dozen Kansas City nurses worked 12-hour hospital shifts in Joplin after the May 22 tornado. The Kansas City Star reports that they were trained in critical incident stress management, so they were better prepared than most to understand the stress of disasters.

But Gerard Jacobs, director of the Disaster Mental Health Institute at the University of South Dakota, said the American Psychological Association has only in the last 20 years begun studying disaster trauma.

He says crews have recently been working with flood victims, and that he and his colleagues have been distributing fliers with information about how first responders can cope while dealing with disasters.