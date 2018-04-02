Emergency Grants To Aid Flood and Tornado Victims

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Foundation for Health made a second round of emergency grants to aid health-focused nonprofits of hard-hit areas in southeast and southwest Missouri on Wednesday. The grants total more than half a million dollars.

The grants will help non-profit companies meet needs for Missourians coping with the traumatic effects of flooding and tornado damage, specifically the Mississisippi River flooding and Joplin tornado.

The grant money will be distributed among several organizations including Freeman Health System in Joplin, St. John's Regional Medical Center in Joplin, Burrell Behavioral Health in Springfield and Virgie's Place in Kenett.

"As a major current funder of more than 70 health nonprofits, MFH has a responsibility to join others in efforts to restore those facilities and assist those directly afected," said Dr. James R. Kimmey, MFH president and chief executive oficer. "We have many important ties in Missouri communities, and will continue to provide assistance as needs arise."

MFH has distributed a total of $1 million in emergency funding to 29 nonprofits, so far this year.