Emergency Landing

A Northwest Airlines plane with 24 people on board lands safely at Springfield-Branson National Airport this morning after the pilot reported a hydraulic problem. Assistant aviation director Shawn Schroeder said the Canadair C-R-J left the airport for Memphis before experiencing partial hydraulic failure. At that time the pilot decided to return for a "precautionary landing" in Springfield. None of the 24 people on board was injured. The flight was Northwest Airlines 5918, which took off shortly after 7 am. Schroeder said the plane was about 40 miles out when the problem surfaced and the pilot decided to return.