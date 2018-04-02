Emergency Landing at Springfield-Branson Airport

AP-MO--EmergencyLanding 03-26 0092 AP-MO--Emergency Landing,0073 United passenger jet makes emergency landing in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A passenger jet bound for Chicago made an emergency landing at the Springfield-Branson National Airport today. Authorities say pilots of the United Airlines flight reported the plane's windshield suddenly developed a large crack. Mike Landis and Jason Rima of K-T-T-S report the plane landed safely at around five P-M. All 69 people on board were evacuated and placed on other flights to their destinations. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-26-06 2058EST