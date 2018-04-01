Emergency meeting at Columbia senior center aims to improve safety

COLUMBIA - Following a shooting on Saturday that left two people injured, the Columbia Senior Activity Center board held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss safety precautions.

Columbia police responded to a call in the 1100 block of Business Loop 70 East at around 3 a.m. with several reports of shots fired in the area. Officers discovered a large private birthday party was taking place at the Columbia Senior Activity Center when what was described as a physical disturbance occurred. Original calls made indicated more than 25 shots had been heard, and investigators found multiple shell casings the facility's parking lot.

Two male victims went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The board met with the activity center's security to discuss Saturday's incident.

Following the meeting with security, the board decided to continue renting out the facility for events. The events however, must now end at midnight when the facility closes. Guests must also leave the facility immediately following the event or police or private security will be asked to intervene. Additional security and background checks will also be made prior to the event. If the event is being held by an MU organization, the event must be sanctioned by the university.

Board president Jan Palmer said all of these changes are with safety in mind.

"We are very concerned about the safety and security of the community and of our seniors. So we're going to do everything possible to ensure that safety," Palmer said.

Police are still investigating Saturday's shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 885- TIPS.