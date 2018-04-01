Emergency Officials Monitor Wichita-Area Tornado

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - State emergency management officials are monitoring a tornado in the Wichita area.

The National Weather Service is describing the twister as "large, violent and extremely dangerous."

Meteorologists say it was located on the southwest side of Wichita around 3:45 p.m. Sunday and was moving northeast at 30 mph.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management spokeswoman Sharon Watson says the agency is watching the tornado. She says she isn't aware of any damage reports.

The tornado is part of a strong storm system is making its way through the northern and central plains, creating a risk for severe weather.

In Kansas, the severe-weather threat involves central and eastern sections of the state. In Missouri, the greatest risk for severe weather is in the western part of the state.