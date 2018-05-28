Emergency plane landing leaves airshow searching for a new act

COLUMBIA - The Salute to Veterans Airshow experienced engine failure Sunday morning. The four engine plane for the US Army’s parachute team, the Black Daggers, called for an emergency landing around 10 a.m.

Just a few minutes after the team jumped, the pilot reported engine failure for the second engine. The aircraft stayed in the air until the entire team was on the ground.

The team was cleared from the runway while Columbia Regional Airport Crash Rescue awaited the plane’s landing.The National Guard is working on the plane while it is out of commission.

The Black Daggers were set to perform again, but had to pack up early. Doug Phillips, a resident of Columbia, goes to the air show every year. He is grateful that the team is safe, but was looking forward to the Daggers part in the air show.

“I am disappointed,” Phillips said.

Safety coordinator for the event, Terry Cassil said the show was affected by the emergency landing.

“It shortens it up because we don’t have a jump platform for those folks to jump out of,” Cassil said.

The team was also scheduled to jump for the Memorial Day parade. They were set to land on Columbia College’s soccer field.

“That’s a real crowd pleaser so that will shorten that up too. We’ll find some things to do. We always do,” Cassil said. “We have to always deal with these sorts of things not always a jump platform, but I mean air planes are mechanical things.”

The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. The route begins at Broadway and Dorsey.