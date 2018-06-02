Emerson's Retirement Could Force Taxpayers to Pay For Special Election

5 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, December 07 2012 Dec 7, 2012 Friday, December 07, 2012 4:03:00 PM CST December 07, 2012 in News
By: Danny Spewak
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Jo Ann Emerson's decision to retire Monday from the U.S. House of Representatives means Missouri's 8th District will need to hold a special election to fill her vacant seat.

The timing of her decision could cost Missourians hundreds of thousands in taxpayer dollars.

Emerson (R-Mo), who won re-election a month ago but now plans to retire in February, could leave counties in the 8th District scrambling if Gov. Jay Nixon chooses not to put the election on the April 2013 ballot. If he schedules the election for another date, each county would need to hold separate elections with only one ballot issue and pay for the costs of ballot printing, election judges, polling locations, absentee ballots and other expenses.

Emerson's 8th congressional district in Missouri includes 27 counties in the southeast portion of the state, and several county clerks offered rough estimates Friday for the cost of a separate special election. The state of Missouri reimburses each county for the elections, but the money ultimately falls on taxpayers across the state, no matter the congressional district. In larger counties such as Phelps and Cape Girardeau, the total cost could approach six figures combined. Phelps County Clerk Carol Bennett estimated a cost of $65,000 to $75,000 for a non-April special election, and Joey Keys in Cape Giradeau County estimated a similar total ranging from $60,000 to $65,000. 

In Dent County, which consists of about 15,000 people, Angie Curley estimated a special election could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000. 

The constitution grants Gov. Nixon the power to schedule a special election. Press Secretary Scott Holste said the governor has no timetable on that decision, and he said a "number of things" factor into whether to hold an election in April or at another time. He would not specifically comment on whether Gov. Nixon would consider the cost of county elections in his decision. 

KOMU 8 News contacted Jo Ann Emerson's office in Washington, D.C., and the office referred us to the email of a media contact. Jeffrey Connor declined to comment on possible costs of a special election for Emerson's seat.

"The special election will be set by the Governor of Missouri," Connor said in the email.

Emerson announced she will accept a position as president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. According to OpenSecrets.org, NRECA is the largest contributing organization to Emerson's campaign fund since she joined Congress in 1996.

Emerson, who turned 62 in September, is now also eligible to collect a full and immediate pension under the Federal Employees' Retirement System. Federal employees of at least 62 years of age may collect the pension if they have five years of service. At age 50, employees become eligible for full and immediate pension with 20 years of service. 

Connor said Emerson's pension was not a factor in her decision to retire. 

Several county clerks gave KOMU 8 News rough estimates for special election costs in the 8th-district congressional race. If Gov. Nixon schedules that election on the April 2013 ballot, the figures will drop significantly. Some clerks were either out of the office on Friday or not comfortable giving figures yet, but here's a list compiling estimates from several county clerks. The list varies significantly depending on county population.

Cape Girardeau County: $60,000 to $65,000

Carter County: $10,000

Dent County: $10,00 to $12,000

New Madrid County: $27,000 to $30,000

Oregon County: $7,000

Perry County: $20,000

Phelps County: $65,000 to $75,000

Reynolds County: $15,000

Washington County: $10,000 to $15,000

Wayne County: $30,000

Wright County: $15,000

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9am 74°
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°