Emerson Supports Rural Health Bill

The bill cut money from rural health care, but now negotiators have restored $90 million for rural health programs. The money will be for community health centers, attracting doctors to rural areas and similar purposes. Emerson was one of 22 House Republicans who joined all 201 Democrats to defeat the earlier version of the bill in November. She said Tuesday the biggest challenge in rural health care is training and keeping medical professionals. She also said there's a direct link between programs the new bill will pay for and overall rural health.