EMINTS To Refresh More Schools

100 schools across Missouri will each receive what is called an "EMINTS" classroom.

The EMINTS program was created to bring computer technology into classrooms. The funds will benefit more than 63 districts across the state.

Each classroom will receive 29 thousand dollars to install computers, smart boards, and software.

Oakland Junior High is the only Columbia school that will receive funds from the grant. There are currently 22 EMINTS classrooms in the Columbia Public School District.

The high price of technology currently limits the number of schools that can receive the grant. Classrooms selected for this particular grant are those used for math and science.

"We would love to have more classrooms," EMINTS Coordinator Lorie Kaplan said. "But it takes a lot of resources, a lot of money to be able to implement these classrooms."