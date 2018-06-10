Emotional support animal owners experience housing problems

2 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 16 2015 Nov 16, 2015 Monday, November 16, 2015 5:57:00 PM CST November 16, 2015 in News
By: Rose Schmidt, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Several residents have faced problems trying to get their landlords to recognize their emotional support or companion animals.

Chloe Martinez had her therapist write a note so her dog, Cash, could be her emotional support animal. Martinez, 23, is a recent University of Missouri graduate who said she got the idea from a friend after she started battling mental health issues.

“It was my sophomore year of high school, and I was dealing with a lot of anxiety," Martinez said.

She said Cash helps her deal with social anxiety when she is in public and has helped her through some very hard times.

“Animals are therapeutic,” she said. “Just petting a dog lowers your blood pressure.”

But, after Martinez explained her situation to her former landlords at Broadway Townhomes, owned by Log Hill Properties, they were less than accommodating.

"My other roommates already had animals, so it was kind of like a ‘you just want to get out of paying,’" Martinez said.

KOMU 8 News contacted Log Hill Properties for comment but did not get a response. 

Martinez said, after experiencing the problems, she wrote a letter explaining the situation and referencing the Fair Housing Act.

Under the Fair Housing Act, housing providers "may not require applicants and residents to pay a deposit for an assistance animal." Housing providers are also not allowed to deny "reasonable accommodation requests" just because they don't know whether the person needs an emotional support or assistance animal. They are, however, allowed to ask for reliable documentation to verify this, if the person's disabilities are not readily apparent.

Chuck Graham, associate director of Great Plains ADA Center, said he thinks many landlords don't understand what they have to do to comply with the Fair Housing Act for people with emotional support animals, and people on both sides of the issue need to know their rights and responsibilities.

“I can understand the confusion," Graham said. "They’re dealing with a lot of things in operating a building, especially maintaining student housing in this community, and so this is probably not on the top of their to learn list until the issue presents itself.”

While the FHA does recognize companion animals, the Americans With Disabilities Act does not.

According to the ADA National Network, "Emotional support animals, comfort animals, and therapy dogs are not service animals under Title II and Title III of the ADA. Other species of animals, whether wild or domestic, trained or untrained, are not considered service animals either." The ADA only recognizes service animals, meaning a dog or miniature horse that is "individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability."

Graham said the ADA used to allow companion animals, but people started to abuse the system.

“People just make it up and say, ‘My dog or my cat or my bird or my snake is my emotional support animal, and therefore I get to keep it,'" he said.

It could be difficult for a landlord to know who actually needs a companion animal, especially considering there isn't an "official" registry. There are several websites allow people to print out certificates for emotional support animals. One, the National Service Animal Registry, will print a certificate for $64.95 plus shipping, even if animal owners don't provide documentation of their disability or need for an emotional support animal.

Graham said these websites are just scams.

“People are getting ripped off on the Internet by purchasing these things and then thinking it’s some sort of official documentation when it really is not," he said. "You may feel better that you’ve got a certificate that says it’s true, but that certificate is meaningless in court."

He said if the people claiming they need emotional support animals don't actually have disabilities, then they're just taking advantage of landlords.

"The animal really isn’t serving a purpose. They’re just kind of using an intimidation of landlords to be able to keep their pet for free,” Graham said.

Martinez said it's the people who take advantage of the system that ruin it for people who do need the animals.

“Like anything else, people are going to abuse that, and it’s the people that abuse that that make it harder on people who actually really need these animals because then, they’re questioned more often,” Martinez said.

KOMU 8 News knows of at least three other instances in which people with emotional support animals have faced problems with Columbia apartment complexes and landlords recognizing them.

Katie Koch had MU Student Health write her a note stating her dog was needed for emotional support after she began experiencing severe anxiety. She said she was very upset after her landlord from GWZ Investments LLC continuously asked her why she needed the dog.

When KOMU 8 News reached out to GWZ Investments LLC for comment, the person who answered the phone hung up.

Graham said, under the FHA, landlords can inquire whether someone has a disability that qualifies them to have a companion animal, but they cannot ask how many treatment sessions that person goes to each week or other similar questions. Those are illegal inquiries, and by asking, those housing providers could risk federal investigations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

“They can’t keep delving into how long have you been depressed, you know, what medications are you on. They can’t go down that list of things,” Graham said.

Koch said she did not file a complaint with HUD. She said she knows many people do not understand why she needs the dog, but that the dog makes her smile, he knows when she's sad, and he helped her significantly after her dad passed away.

"He was my everything," Koch said.

 

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
34 minutes ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 82°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°