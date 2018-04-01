Empire District Seeks to Tally Tornado Costs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The electric company that serves Joplin has indicated to state regulators it may need to raise customer rates in the future to recoup costs from a devastating tornado.



The Missouri Public Service Commission said Wednesday The Empire District Electric Co. is seeking to use an accounting method that allows it to keep a running tally of tornado-related costs and losses.



The PSC auditing manager said such requests are common after storms that cause significant damage and can indicate that a company wants to recoup those costs in its next rate case.



Empire District previously estimated that the May 22 tornado caused between $20 million and $30 million in damage to its infrastructure and resulted in the loss of 10 percent to 15 percent of its customer demand for electricity.