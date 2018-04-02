Employee shot during robbery at insurance office

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Independence police are looking for a man who shot an employee while robbing an insurance office.

Police spokesman Tom Gentry says the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Dingeldein Insurance Group building.

He says the man brandished a gun and demanded money. The female employee was shot after she didn't comply with the demand.

The Independence Examiner reports the woman was taken to a hospital but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is a black male in his 40s or 50s, about 6 feet tall, with a speech impediment. He wore a baseball cap, sunglasses, khaki pants and a dark blue shirt with the word "ALLERGEN" on the front.