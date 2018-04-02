Employees of Closing Factory have Options

More than 200 employees from the world famous Dixon manufactoring plant are going to lose their jobs including plant manager Jim Huff.

"It's hard for me to find a job at this age, especially here in small town usa like this. My roots is here and I really don't want to relocate, " said plant manager, Jim Huff.

"The day we made the announcement I'll tell you their were people in tears, their were people upset, their are people that have worked here for twenty five years. Some of them are like, 'I don't know what i'm going to do'," said Human Rescources director, Jennifer Fitzhugh.

The company, however, says it is not forgetting it's employees.

Dixon is sponsoring a job fair to help laid off employees find new jobs and promote educational opportunities.

"Our primary question is for the folks that are affected by the lay off here. Is where do you want to be a year or five years down the road," said Larry Laggard of the MO Division for Workforce Devlopement, "we do what we can to assist them," said Laggard.

While the closing of the factory may hurt the employees in the short run. The company sees a long term benefit.

"It's positive because probabley 90 percent of the people would not have the time, money, or collect employment to go to school and better themselves," said Laggard.

But that doesn't make it easier for Huff.

After 25- years on the job, he's worried he has tough road ahead.

His retirement fund just isn't big enough yet.

"I'm going to have to work a few more years," said Huff.

The factory closes on Dec. 13.T

he state of Missouri will pay for laid off employees to pursue training for another job or school for two years.