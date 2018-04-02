Employees serve MU Health with breach of contract lawsuit

COLUMBIA - MU Health employees filed a lawsuit against the hospital and claimed MU Health "knowingly and willfully failed and refused to pay hourly compensation due to the plaintiffs."

Richard Hunsley and Donna Reeves claim the automatic timekeeping system used by the hospital has been deducting thirty minutes from every shift.

Hunsley and Reeves said MU Health automatically deducted the thirty minutes for meal breaks.

They said they never "punched-in" and "punched-out" on the timekeeping system and they continued to work without any breaks.

Hunsley and Reeves says MU stopped its deductions of their pay earlier this year, but has not compensated them.

Hunsley and Reeves said they are also suing on behalf of others who are in a similar situation, but they don't know the exact number. They said they estimate the number is "well over one hundred."

MU Health would not comment while still reviewing the court documents.