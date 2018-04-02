Employees Struck In Head During Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - Two convenience store employees were struck over the head with a handgun when four men entered the store and demanded money early Monday morning.

Columbia Police responded to the armed robbery at Phillips 66 at the intersection of West Ash & Stadium Boulevard at 3:01 a.m. Monday. The employees told police the men forced the employees behind the counter before getting an "undetermined amount" of cash from the registers.

One of the men, armed with a handgun, struck the employees in the head with the weapon.

The employees did not need medical treatment, and no arrests have been made.