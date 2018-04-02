Empower Missouri continues fight against tax reform

JEFFERSON CITY - Just one day after staging a protest outside Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's (R-MO) office, Empower Missouri met at its Jefferson City location to speak out against tax reform.

Representatives from local churches, schools, non-profit organizations and NAACP spoke at the event.

According to Jeanette Mott Oxford, executive director of Empower Missouri, passage of the tax reform bill would hurt Missouri families.

"It shows 2 out of 3 people polled actually oppose this bill," Oxford said. "And Missourians should be part of those that oppose it. Under that plan, Missouri is among 19 states whose residents would collectively pay more in taxes during the later years of the plan than they do under current law."

Empower Missouri's Friday rally was in direct response to Luetkemeyer's lack of response.

"He hasn't said anything about yesterday," Rev. Michelle Scott-Huffman said. "His response was no response, so we are going to keep going forward. This needs to be stopped."

Oxford said Missouri should take an example from its neighbor, Kansas.

"Kansas had steep tax cuts and steep spending cuts and has now realized that is devastating to their state and has now reversed those so we have a very practical example right next door to us that would say this is a big-time promise that will not be kept."

NAACP representative Nimrod Chapel, Jr. said the bill is being rushed through Congress.

"They give them this giant bill late in the day and rush them to sign it," Chapel said. "And there's hand-written notes scribbled in the sides. No one can really know fully what they're signing because it's all smashed together."

Congress is expected to sign the tax reform bill and have it on President Trump's desk by the end of the year.