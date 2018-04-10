Empowerment center to open in Ferguson at burned store site

FERGUSON (AP) — The president of the National Urban League says he's seen "steps in the right direction" in Ferguson, Missouri, in the three years since Michael Brown's death, and he's hopeful the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center will help even more.

The $3 million center was built on property where a QuikTrip convenience store was burned during rioting after the 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, was killed by a white police officer on Aug. 9, 2014. The center that will house a job training and placement service opens Wednesday — the same day the Urban League starts its national conference in St. Louis.

National Urban League President Michael Morial says the events in Ferguson after Brown's death highlighted challenges many communities face, including poverty and disparities in education and health.