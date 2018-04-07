EMS conference showcases the latest in modern medical innovations

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Emergency Medical Service Association (MEMSA) and the University Hospital collaborated to bring new technologies and medical innovations with the ICE Spring Break Conference.

The conference began on Wednesday, and will run through Friday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. This is the 12th year MEMSA and the Missouri Ambulance Association hosted the conference, but first year it took place in Columbia. For the past 11 years, organizers hosted the event at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The conference brought medical experts from all parts of the country to speak and inform local health care professionals about the topics of emergency services, patient care, education and service management.

Barb Shupe, the event coordinator, said the main focus of the ICE Spring Break Conference is to educate medical professionals on the latest medical innovations.

"It offers a training opportunity to give us more advanced ideas on what is going on out there in EMS, and give us a different perceptive on how to treat our patients and to give better quality care," Shupe said.

Dr. Chris Nollette, president of the National Association of EMS Educators (NAEMSE), came from California to speak at the conference.

"There is a old Greek proverb thats says, 'Societies grow great when old man plant trees for a shade they will never sit,' and I think thats what conferences do." Nollette said. "We are not only coming to educate yourself, but also to make sure we are educating the next generation, who are really going to benefit from it. And that is why I love coming to these things and interacting with folks."

Shupe said the University Hospital contacted them and proposed a partnership to bring the event to Columbia. The hospital provided speakers for some of the managment presentations and helped with event marketing and planning.

"We decided it was time for a change, and the University was kinda interested in partnering with us, so we just decided this was a good opportunity to move," Shupe said. "It has been a good experience."

ICE Spring Break Conference featured 8 speakers, 200 attendees and 52 vendors.