End of College School Year Impacts Businesses

COLUMBIA - Graduation season is here and many college students are leaving for the summer.

This impacts the entire city, but hits the downtown area especially hard.

Pickleman's manager Eric Stone said losing the after bar rush really hurt the restaurant. Stone said he could always expect a large group of students to come in at 1 a.m. But now, since the school year is over, he will lose that business.

The end of the college school year also affects his staff. He hired new employees, but continues to look for more. He said the offseason is a nice time to train new employees.