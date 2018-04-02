End of True/False

The third annual True/False Film Festival ended today after showing forty documentaries.

One-hundred and sixty volunteers kept the festival up and running.The four day event kicked off with a concert Thursday night and the last of the films played this evening.

Films played at five different venues downtown including the Blue Note, The Missouri Theatre, Ragtag Cinema, The Cherry Street Artisan, and The Forrest Theater in the Tiger Ballroom.

One festival-goer says the True/False Film Festival easily competes with other film festivals around the country.

"It's amazing. I mean this is on par with, you know, Austin, New York, Chicago. I mean it's unbelievable the kind of filmmakers we're getting in here," said Mara Aruguete a film festival attendee.

Directors say they screened more than three hundred films when choosing films for the festival.And they are looking forward to next year.