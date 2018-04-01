Endangered Bridge

For the third straight year the Katy Bridge, which residents consider extremely important to their city and its history, is on the list of Missouri's most endangered historic locations.

The Katy Bridge in Boonville served as a link over the Missouri River for trains to cross starting in 1932. The bridge no longer serves trains, but people still stop to see this piece of history.

"We come to this area, bring the grandkids," former resident Don Wells said. "They always like to see the bridge and everything around here because it is such an old landmark."

The owner of the bridge, Union Pacific, wants to take it down.

"Some residents wish to keep the Katy Bridge in Boonville for its historical content," said resident Kevin Jahns, "while others feel as though the bridge is outdated and no longer needed."

People think of it as historical value, but it serves no function as it is now. Whether or not the bridge will be dismantled is a matter for the courts to decide. The Save the Katy Bridge Coalition and other groups devote their time and expertise to the bridge situation while they wait for a decision.

"What the time has allowed us to do is gain momentum," Paula Shannon of Save the Katy Bridge Coalition chair said. "It just seems that the longer we are in existence, the wider spread interest comes."

The coalition's goal is to make the bridge a pedestrian bridge where people are free to use it as a safe part of the Katy Trail.