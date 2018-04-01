Endangered Person Advisory canceled, 4-year-old boy found safe

SPRINGFIELD - The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday afternoon it canceled the Endangered Person Advisory for missing 4-year-old Polk County boy Benjamin Adams.

The boy's father, Timothy Lormand, took him from a Bolivar courthouse. The boy's grandmother was awarded immediate and temporary custody of Adams because she believed the father was abusing the boy.

Initial reports said the father was possibly heading to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, but Polk County Undersheriff John Eagan confirmed Benjamin Adams has been safely located in Springfield.